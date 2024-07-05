Theme
The flag of Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)

Royal Saudi decree grants scientists, doctors, talented individuals citizenship

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
A royal decree issued in Saudi Arabia granted the country’s citizenship to several scientists, medical doctors, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and talented individuals, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

“The announcement is made in line with the issued Royal decree to grant Saudi citizenships to experts and exceptional global talents with unique competencies in religious, medical, scientific, cultural, sports, and technological fields, contributing to the development of various sectors throughout the Kingdom, and in support of achieving its Vision 2030 goal, of creating an attractive environment that enables attracting, investing in and retaining exceptional creative minds,” SPA reported.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz had in 2021 issued royal approval to grant Saudi citizenship to “a number of distinguished people with rare expertise and specializations.”

