Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate new Iran president on election win

2 min read

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, on his election victory.

“On the occasion of your victory in the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran, we are pleased to send you our sincere congratulations and best wishes for success, looking forward to continuing to develop relations between our two brotherly countries and peoples, and continuing coordination and consultation in order to enhance regional and international peace and security.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, further progress and prosperity,” the King was quoted as saying on the SPA report.

Crown Prince MBS expressed his “sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and further progress and progress for your country and brotherly people,” highlighting his “keenness to develop and deepen relations that unite our two countries and peoples, and serve our common interests,” SPA reported.

Pezeshkian, Iran’s only reformist candidate in the latest presidential election, has risen from relative obscurity to become the ninth president of the Islamic Republic.

He won around 53.6 percent of the vote in a runoff election against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili.

Read more:

US to lift freeze on offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia: Sources

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Iran for Raisi’s funeral

Saudi King Salman, MBS offer condolences to Iran over Raisi’s death

Iranians head to Saudi Arabia for first Umrah pilgrimage in nine years