Saudi Arabia welcomes mediators inviting Hamas and Israel to resume ceasefire talks

2 min read

Saudi Arabia welcomed the US, Egypt and Qatar inviting Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations on Aug. 15, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Kingdom affirmed its full support to the mediators’ efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and urgently address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, the ministry said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Leaders of the US, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 in order to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. The three countries, which have been trying to mediate a deal, said in a joint statement the talks could take place in either Doha or Cairo.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli negotiators would be there.

The statement came as a part of an effort by the three leaders to jumpstart talks, with growing fears of a possible broader conflict in the region involving Iran after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

At least 39,699 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, according to the Gaza health ministry.

With Reuters

Read more:

Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week

UK calls for Israel and Hamas to agree ceasefire deal

Families flee new Israeli assault in Gaza’s Khan Younis