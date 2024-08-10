Saudi Arabia condemns deadly Gaza school strike

2 min read

Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned a deadly Israeli strike on a Gaza school compound housing displaced families.



“The Kingdom condemns in the strong terms the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.



The strike is said to have killed around 100 people.



The Saudi foreign ministry also stressed the importance of ending “mass massacres” in the Gaza Strip that is experiencing an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe due to the Israeli occupation’s continuous violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”



The statement also denounced the international community’s “failure to hold Israel accountable for these violations.”

Israel says Palestinian militant groups embed among Gaza’s civilians, operating from within schools, hospitals and designated humanitarian zones - which Hamas and its allies deny.

Hamas said the strike was a horrific crime and a serious escalation. Izzat El-Reshiq, a member of Hamas’ political office, said in a statement that the dead did not include a “single combatant.”

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in Gaza’s schools, most of which have stopped functioning since the start of the war 10 months ago.

with Reuters

