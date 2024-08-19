Blinken, Saudi FM discuss Gaza ceasefire, Yemen crisis and Sudan peace talks

2 min read

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday, focusing on several key issues in the Middle East including efforts to prevent regional escalation and finalize a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to a statement released by the US State Department.

During the phone call, Blinken expressed gratitude to Prince Faisal for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, a region currently facing severe shortages due to the ongoing conflict, the statement added.

The discussion between the two leaders also touched on the situation in Yemen, where the Iran-backed Houthis have recently seized the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sana’a. Blinken and Prince Faisal shared concerns about the Houthi actions, which have further complicated the already dire humanitarian situation in the country.

The US and Saudi Arabia have been vocal in their condemnation of the Houthis’ actions, calling for an end to the violence and a return to the negotiating table.

According to the statement, Blinken thanked the Saudi Foreign Minister for the Kingdom’s role as a co-host in the ongoing peace talks in Switzerland aimed at implementing the Jeddah Declaration and achieving a cessation of hostilities in Sudan. Blinken said the Sudanese Armed Forces need to engage in negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces, as the conflict in Sudan continues to threaten regional stability.

The two leaders have been in constant contact where they are addressing the pressing conflicts in the Middle East and discussing peace efforts.

