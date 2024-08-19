Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
An undated colorized scanning electron micrograph of mpox virus (red) on the surface of infected VERO E6 cells (green), captured at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Reuters)
An undated colorized scanning electron micrograph of mpox virus (red) on the surface of infected VERO E6 cells (green), captured at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Reuters)

No cases of new mpox strain detected in Saudi Arabia: Public Health Authority

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) has not detected any cases of a new strain of the Monkeypox (mpox) virus, the authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The World Health Organized declared a public health emergency after several cases of a new form of the virus were reported around the world.

For more news on Saudi Arabia, visit our dedicated page.

A case of the new variant was confirmed on Thursday in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa -- the first sign of its spread outside the continent.

Pakistan on Friday also confirmed at least one case of the mpox virus in a patient who had returned from a Gulf country but said they had not yet identified the strain of the virus.

Despite global concern, the Kingdom remains unaffected, the health authority’s statement added.

“Weqaya emphasized the strength and effectiveness of the Kingdom’s health sector, which is well-prepared to confront different health risks. The Kingdom has taken comprehensive preventive measures to enhance monitoring, prevent the spread of the virus, and safeguard the population’s health,” the statement said.

The authority has launched several awareness campaigns, epidemiological investigations, and a coordinated response to infectious diseases with an epidemiological impact – all measures designed to ensure rapid and effective responses to any potential outbreaks, it said.

Weqaya also urged the public to rely on official sources of information and avoid spreading from unreliable sources or believing rumors.

The public is advised to practice healthy behaviors and to avoid traveling to countries where mpox outbreaks have been reported.

Read more:

Philippines detects first mpox case this year, yet to determine strain

WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size