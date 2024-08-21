Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Plant launches mass recruitment drive

3 min read

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has initiated a major recruitment campaign for its world-leading green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia’s futuristic city NEOM, as the project moves closer to its operational phase.

The $8.4 billion facility, set to be the world’s largest green hydrogen production plant, is progressing on schedule for full operations by the end of 2026. The project aims to produce up to 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily, potentially eliminating five million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Wesam Alghamdi, CEO of NGHC, highlighted the project's alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, stating, “By bringing together top talent from Saudi Arabia and around the world, we are building a skilled team to deliver the world’s largest green hydrogen plant and kick off operations, setting the stage for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.”

Recruitment drive attracts thousands

NGHC’s recent virtual career fair saw over 9,000 registrations, indicating strong interest in the project. The company is seeking talent across various functions, including Corporate, EHSS, Risk, Operations & Maintenance, Finance, and IT & Cyber Security.

As of early August 2024, 16 percent of NGHC’s workforce is female, and 43 percent are Saudi nationals. The company aims to create over 300 direct jobs in NEOM when fully operational by the end of 2026.

“We are committed to working closely with universities in the Kingdom to encourage young people to take up roles in our exciting industry,” Alghamdi added.

Project details and global impact

The green hydrogen plant, an equal joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, will be located in NEOM’s OXAGON. It will integrate up to 4GW of solar and wind energy, with around 5.6 million solar panels and over 250 wind turbines powering 2.2GW of electrolysers.

Producing 600 tonnes of green hydrogen daily is enough to power around 20,000 hydrogen-fuelled buses and trucks around the world and will save almost five million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year compared to diesel trucks or buses.

The green hydrogen will be exported in the form of green ammonia by Air Products, the exclusive 30-year off-taker, for use in hard-to-abate sectors including heavy industry and transportation.

Saudi Arabia’s clean energy transition

This project is a significant step in Saudi Arabia’s pivot towards renewable energy, supporting the Kingdom’s pledge to generate at least 50 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2030 as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

As NGHC continues its recruitment drive and project development, it positions itself not only as a key player in Saudi Arabia’s energy transition but also as a potential global leader in the green hydrogen sector.

