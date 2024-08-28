Theme
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, August 28, 2024. (SPA)
MBS reaffirms support for Palestinians in Riyadh meeting with Mahmoud Abbas

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh to discuss the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and the region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to engaging with international and regional parties to help de-escalate the situation, SPA added. He also emphasized the Kingdom’s support for the Palestinian people in their pursuit of legitimate rights, a dignified life, and a just and lasting peace.

According to SPA, the discussions were attended by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, General Intelligence Chief Khalid bin Ali al-Humaidan, and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan and non-resident Ambassador to Palestine, Naif bin Bandar al-Sudairi.

From the Palestinian side, the meeting included Executive Committee Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein al-Sheikh, General Intelligence Head Majid Faraj, Diplomatic Advisor Dr. Majdi al-Khalidi, and Palestinian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bassem al-Agha.

