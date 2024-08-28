PFL MENA returns to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh as it enters its playoff season

3 min read

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced its return to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh for the semifinal matchups set to take place at PFL MENA 3.

PFL MENA 3 will take place in the PFL MENA Studio, located at Boulevard City.

It will be the third installment of the thrilling four-event, sport-season format featuring the region’s top fighters and a groundbreaking initiative with SURJ Sports Investments (SURJ).

The rest of the inaugural season will take place across key markets in the Middle East.

Fighters in the Bantamweight, Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight Divisions will compete for a spot in the PFL MENA Finals and will look to move one win away from becoming among the inaugural PFL MENA Champions.

In the main event, Saudi Arabia’s own Abdullah Al-Qahtani takes on Jordan’s Abdelrahman Alhyasat in the Featherweight Semifinals.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature PFL veteran and former two-division champion Jarrah Al-Selawe of Jordan taking on Egypt’s Omar El Dafrawy in a Welterweight Semifinal bout.

Other Semifinals matchups will feature Algeria’s Souhil Taïri taking on Mohsen Mohammadseifi of Iran in the Lightweight Division, while Iraq’s Ali Taleb meets Jordan’s Jalal Al Daaja in the Bantamweight Division.

“We’re very excited to be heading into the playoffs of the inaugural PFL MENA season. Fighters in the Bantamweight, Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight Divisions are competing for a spot in the finals and are looking to become the first PFL MENA champions. We’re building stars here, and we can’t wait to see who makes it to the finale,” The General Manager of PFL MENA Jerome Mazet said in a statement.

PFL MENA 3 will air live in primetime on MBC Action; the free-to-air broadcasts will be accessible to fans across the region. In addition to PFL MENA, MBC Action will air the PFL Global Season, PFL Europe, Bellator Champions Series and PFL’s Pay-Per-View Superfight Division events.

See the complete PFL MENA 2 fight card below:

Featherweight Semifinal bout:

Abdullah Al-Qahtani (9-1) vs. Abdelrahman Alhyasat (4-0)

Welterweight Semifinal bout:

Jarrah Al-Selawe (20-6) vs. Omar El Dafrawy (11-6)

Welterweight Semifinal bout:

Mohammad Alaqraa (6-0) vs. Badreddine Diani (8-3)

Lightweight Semifinal bout:

Souhil Taïri (7-4-1) vs. Mohsen Mohammadseifi (5-1)

Bantamweight Semifinal bout:

Ali Taleb (10-1) vs. Jalal Al Daaja (11-8)

Featherweight Semifinal bout:

Islam Reda (11-1) vs. Marouaune Bellagouit (5-0)

Bantamweight Semifinal bout:

Elias Boudegzdame (19-8) vs. Rachid El Hazoume (14-3)

Lightweight Semifinal bout:

Georges Eid (9-4, 1NC) vs. Omar Reguigui (4-0, 1NC)

Alternate Featherweight Showcase bout:

Adam Meskini (8-3) vs. Yazeed Hasanain (3-1)

