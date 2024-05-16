Anti-Zionist Israeli historian interrogated by FBI at US airport

2 min read

Israeli historian Ilan Pappé was stopped at Detroit airport and interrogated by the FBI for two hours, he said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

According to Pappé, who is known for his anti-Zionist views, authorities also confiscated his phone and copied “everything” from it before letting him go.

The 69-year-old said he was asked: “Am I a Hamas supporter? Do I regard the Israeli actions in Gaza a genocide? What is the solution to the conflict?”

He was also questioned about his “Arab and Muslim friends” in the US, including how long he has known them and what kind of relationship he has with them.

Pappé said he was let go after a phone call.

“They had a long phone conversation with someone, the Israelis?” his Facebook post said.

“I know many of you have fared far worse experience, but after France and Germany denied entry to the Rector of Glasgow University for being a Palestinian… God knows what will happen next,” he said, referring to authorities in Europe denying entry to British-Palestinian surgeon Ghassan Abu Sitta. Abu Sitta has also been named the Rector of Glasgow University.

Expressing his optimism, Pappé said “the good news” is that actions such as his interrogation by the FBI or barring Abu Sitta’s entry to European countries shows “sheer panic and desperation in reaction to Israel becoming very soon a pariah state with all the implications of such a status.”

