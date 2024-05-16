Theme
Workers unload aid packages from a ship arriving from Cyprus, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Gaza coast, March 15, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. (Reuters)
Workers unload aid packages from a ship arriving from Cyprus, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militia group Hamas, at the Gaza coast, March 15, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. (File photo: Reuters)

US expects to get fuel, aid into Gaza via floating pier in coming days: White House

The US expects to get fuel and other aid into war-torn Gaza using a floating pier in the coming days, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The White House remains concerned about limited aid operations getting assistance into Gaza, she said.

