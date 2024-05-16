US expects to get fuel, aid into Gaza via floating pier in coming days: White House

1 min read

The US expects to get fuel and other aid into war-torn Gaza using a floating pier in the coming days, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

The White House remains concerned about limited aid operations getting assistance into Gaza, she said.

