US expects to get fuel, aid into Gaza via floating pier in coming days: White House
The US expects to get fuel and other aid into war-torn Gaza using a floating pier in the coming days, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
The White House remains concerned about limited aid operations getting assistance into Gaza, she said.
