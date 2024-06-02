Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
FILE PHOTO: U.S. flag is placed on a TikTok logo in this illustration taken March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US flag is placed on a TikTok logo in this illustration taken March 20, 2024. (Reuters)

US elections: Donald Trump joins TikTok, the app he once sought to ban

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the short video social media platform that is owned by China-based tech giant ByteDance and that he tried to ban as president, ahead of the US elections in November.

Politico, which first reported the news, said he posted a launch video on his account on Saturday night. The video showed Trump greeting fans at an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight in Newark, New Jersey.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The account, President Donald J. Trump with the address @realdonaldtrump, had more than 450,000 followers by 0800 GMT.

ByteDance is challenging in courts a US law that came into effect in April requiring it to sell TikTok by next January or face a ban. The White House says it wants to see Chinese-based ownership ended on national security grounds, but not a ban on TikTok.

TikTok has argued that it will not share US user data with the Chinese government and that it has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy of its users.

Trump’s attempt to ban TikTok in 2020 when he was president was blocked by the courts. He said in March that the platform was a national security threat but also that a ban on it would hurt some young people and only strengthen Meta Platforms’ Facebook, which he has strongly criticized.

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign joined the app in February.

Read more:

TikTok preparing a US copy of the app’s core algorithm, sources say

ByteDance says ‘no plans’ to sell TikTok after US ban law

US senator raises concerns about Biden campaign decision to join TikTok

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size