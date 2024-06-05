Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France, at G7 in Italy: White House

1 min read

US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy both in Normandy, France, and at the G7 meeting in Italy in coming days to discuss Kyiv’s fight against Russia, the White House said Tuesday.

“In the course of a little more than a week, the president will have two substantive engagements with President Zelenskyy,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with Biden to Paris.

Sullivan added that the United States is not planning to send US military trainers to Ukraine.

“For our part, we’re not planning for a training mission in Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

“They need more air defenses and we are working on that and they need a continued flow of weaponry which we will supply to them.”

With agencies

