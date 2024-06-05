Stanford students arrested in pro-Palestine protest that occupied president’s office

2 min read

More than a dozen people were arrested at Stanford University in California on Wednesday after pro-Palestinian student protesters barricaded themselves inside the building that houses the school president’s office, the latest clash between US students and authorities over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Approximately 10 students entered the building around 5:30 a.m. on the last day of classes for the spring quarter, according to the student newspaper The Stanford Daily, while about 50 students linked arms and surrounded the building, chanting, “Palestine will be free.”

In a post on Instagram, the group Liberate Stanford said an “autonomous group of students” had occupied the office of university President Richard Saller. The students have called on the school to divest from companies linked to Israel’s war in Gaza, among other demands.

Police used a crowbar to enter the building about two hours after the demonstration began, according to the Stanford Daily.

In a statement, the school said 13 individuals who unlawfully entered the building had been arrested.

“There has been extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the building, and there will be no entry to the building for the rest of the day,” the university said.

The arrested students included a reporter for the Stanford Daily, the newspaper said.

Hundreds of students have been arrested in recent months after staging demonstrations, setting up encampments and in some cases taking over buildings to protest Israel’s assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gazan health authorities.

The Israeli campaign began after Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

