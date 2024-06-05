Theme
FILE - In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as officials and media visit the site, near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Dec. 23, 2019. Iranian officials now speak openly about something long denied by Tehran as it enriches uranium at its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade material: Iran is ready to build an atomic weapon at will. This could be put to the test Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, as Iran, the U.S. and the European Union prepare for a snap summit that appears to be a last-ditch effort in Vienna to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)
US to join European allies on Iran amid tensions over nuclear program

AFP
Published: Updated:
2 min read

The United States said Tuesday it expected to act in concert with its European allies on Iran after diplomats said Washington was opposed to a censure over its nuclear program.

Britain, France and Germany submitted a draft resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board on Monday, condemning Iran for its failure to fully cooperate with the watchdog and demanding more accountability.

Diplomats have said that US President Joe Biden’s administration, which is hoping to restore calm in the Middle East, has opposed the move as it fears aggravating tensions.

Asked to confirm the US opposition, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters: “We have taken significant actions at the IAEA in the past; we are prepared to do so again in the future.”

“You will see the United States position when that resolution comes forward, but I think you should not expect us to be acting in any sort of disharmony with our E3 partners,” Miller said.

Iran suspended compliance with caps on its nuclear activities set by a landmark 2015 deal with major powers after the United States under then president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions.

The Biden administration has given up on restoring the agreement but has held quiet talks with Iran in hopes of lowering the temperature, including after direct clashes in April between Israel and Iran’s clerical state, which backs Palestinian militants Hamas.

