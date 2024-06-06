Theme
Hunter Biden and US President Joe Biden, holding the hand of his grandson Beau Biden Jr., walk off Marine One at Ft. McNair, after spending the night at Camp David, in Washington, US, June 25, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Hunter Biden and US President Joe Biden, holding the hand of his grandson Beau Biden Jr., walk off Marine One at Ft. McNair, after spending the night at Camp David, in Washington, US, June 25, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Biden says would not pardon son Hunter amid trial on firearms charges: ABC News

Reuters
1 min read

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would not pardon his son Hunter, who is on trial in Delaware on charges he broke a law barring illegal drug users from owning firearms.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden replied “yes” when asked if he would rule out pardoning Hunter. He also replied “yes” when asked if he would accept the outcome of the trial, which started this week.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges accusing him of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought a revolver in 2018 and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

If Hunter Biden is convicted on all charges, he faces up to 25 years in prison, though defendants generally receive shorter sentences, according to the US Justice Department.

