US Pentagon concerned by deepening Russia-North Korea cooperation

The Pentagon voiced concern on Tuesday about the growing ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years and pledged strong support.

“The deepening cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is something that should be of concern, especially to anyone that’s interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters.

DPRK is an abbreviation for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

