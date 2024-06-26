Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disembarks from a plane at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport, Thailand, in this screengrab from a video released to social media on June 25, 2024. Wikileaks via X/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disembarks from a plane at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport, Thailand, in this screengrab from a video released to social media on June 25, 2024. (Reuters)

WikiLeaks founder Assange banned from entering US without permission

AFP, Washington 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The United States has banned Julian Assange from returning unless he is granted permission, the justice department said Tuesday, as the Australian native was freed in a US territory and boarded a plane for Canberra.

“Pursuant to the plea agreement, Assange is prohibited from returning to the United States without permission,” a Department of Justice statement said of the WikiLeaks founder, who has been embroiled in a years-long international legal drama after publishing thousands of secret US documents in 2010.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

WikiLeaks Julian Assange pleads guilty in US court, secures freedom

Flight carrying WikiLeaks founder Assange stops in Bangkok to refuel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size