WikiLeaks founder Assange banned from entering US without permission
The United States has banned Julian Assange from returning unless he is granted permission, the justice department said Tuesday, as the Australian native was freed in a US territory and boarded a plane for Canberra.
“Pursuant to the plea agreement, Assange is prohibited from returning to the United States without permission,” a Department of Justice statement said of the WikiLeaks founder, who has been embroiled in a years-long international legal drama after publishing thousands of secret US documents in 2010.
