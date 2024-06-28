Man fatally shoots 80-year-old grandfather and self in New York

2 min read

A 24-year-old man fatally shot his 80-year-old grandfather and eventually killed himself Thursday, authorities said, leading police to evacuate and close a New York state park for several hours while they searched for him.

Andrew Vahey, 24, died on a hiking trail in Letchworth State Park as police officers closed in during a search that drew numerous law enforcement agencies along the Genesee River, Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters said at an evening news conference.

Vahey was wanted for the shooting death earlier in the day of his grandfather, Joseph Deponceau, whose body was found in his home in Irondequoit by police responding to a 911 call, Peters said.

Vahey’s roommate told police he received texts from Vahey “that said he had just killed his grandfather and was now going to kill himself,” Peters said.

Law enforcement officers spotted Vahey, carrying a long gun in the park at about 12:30 p.m. and tried to make contact, but he immediately turned the gun on himself, the chief said.

He said Vahey and Deponceau had argued recently over property and officers were called to Deponceau’s home last week during a family dispute over parking on the grass.

