Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, March 4, 2024. (AP)
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, March 4, 2024. (File photo: AP)

US discussing release of suspended bomb shipment with Israel, official says

Reuters
The United States is discussing with Israel the release of a shipment of 500-pound bombs that was suspended in May over worries about the military operation in Rafah, a US official said on Thursday.

The matter was discussed this week during a visit to Washington by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the official said.

Axios, citing a US and an Israeli official, earlier said the United States was preparing to deliver the bombs.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Top aides to President Joe Biden told Gallant that Washington was maintaining a pause on a shipment of heavy bombs for Israel while the issue is under review, a senior US official said on Wednesday.

Biden paused the single shipment in May over concerns they could cause more Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza.

Read more: US keeps pause on Israeli weapon shipment as Gallant reports ‘significant progress’

