US discussing release of suspended bomb shipment with Israel, official says

1 min read

The United States is discussing with Israel the release of a shipment of 500-pound bombs that was suspended in May over worries about the military operation in Rafah, a US official said on Thursday.

The matter was discussed this week during a visit to Washington by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the official said.

Axios, citing a US and an Israeli official, earlier said the United States was preparing to deliver the bombs.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Top aides to President Joe Biden told Gallant that Washington was maintaining a pause on a shipment of heavy bombs for Israel while the issue is under review, a senior US official said on Wednesday.

Biden paused the single shipment in May over concerns they could cause more Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza.

Read more: US keeps pause on Israeli weapon shipment as Gallant reports ‘significant progress’