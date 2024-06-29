Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Police vehicles and fire trucks stand nearby a scene where a vehicle crashed into a building, in Long Island, New York, U.S. June 28, 2024 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)
Police vehicles and fire trucks stand nearby a scene where a vehicle crashed into a building, in Long Island, New York, US June 28, 2024 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)

Minivan slams into US nail salon, killing 4 and injuring 9, official says

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
3 min read

A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four and injuring nine people inside the business at the time, a Suffolk County fire official said.

The vehicle came to a stop at the back of the Hawaii Nail & Spa store in Deer Park about 4:40 p.m.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There were people trapped,” assistant Chief Dominic Albanese of the Deer Park Fire Department told reporters at the scene. “We extricated them and transported them to area hospitals.”

The driver was semiconscious and taken to a hospital, Albanese said.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was accidental or intentional, officials said.

Suffolk County Police Department major case unit detectives were investigating, a police spokesperson said.

Photos from the scene showed a gaping hole in the storefront, which is in a strip mall.

Eric Perez told Newsday he was loading groceries into his car across from the accident scene when he heard a speeding car and then a noise that “sounded like shattering.”

“It was a sound that I never heard before,” he said.

As he and his wife were leaving the parking lot, he said, he saw emergency crews removing victims from the scene.

“We saw the ambulance and emergency workers pulling one body out,” he said. “And I saw two women I think worked there come out on stretchers.”

About 150 firefighters and medical personnel responded to the crash, Albanese said.

“It’s horrible. It’s going to be tough for the community, tough for the volunteer fire department,” he said. “But we’re going to get through it.”

Read more:

Six killed in Slovakia train, bus collision

Turkish writer, son accused of fleeing after car crash arrested in US

At least seven dead, 20 injured after school bus plunges into river in Syria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size