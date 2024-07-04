US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen

1 min read

The US military’s Central Command said on Wednesday its forces successfully destroyed two radar sites in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen and two uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Houthis mount biggest attacks on ships this year during June

Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on vital target in Israel’s Haifa

Shipping firms respond to Houthi attacks in Red Sea