Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
In this photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, Sea Ceptor missiles are fired from HMS Richmond shooting down two Houthi drones, Saturday, March 9, 2024 in the Red Sea. (LPhot Chris Sellars/Ministry of Defence via AP)
In this photo provided by the Ministry of Defense, Sea Ceptor missiles are fired from HMS Richmond shooting down two Houthi drones, Saturday, March 9, 2024 in the Red Sea. (File photo: AP)

US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The US military’s Central Command said on Wednesday its forces successfully destroyed two radar sites in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen and two uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Houthis mount biggest attacks on ships this year during June

Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on vital target in Israel’s Haifa

Shipping firms respond to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size