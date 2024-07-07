Theme
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), on the day Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, April 11, 2024. (Reuters)
US elections: Harris may win ‘overwhelmingly,’ Democratic Representative Schiff says

Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff told NBC News he felt Vice President Kamala Harris could win “overwhelmingly” if she ran against former President Donald Trump, but that President Joe Biden needed to make a decision about his own candidacy.

“I think she [Harris] very well could win overwhelmingly, but before we get into a decision about who else it should be, the president needs to make a decision about whether it’s him,” Schiff told NBC News on Sunday.

“Either he [Biden] has to win overwhelmingly, or he has to pass the torch to someone who can.”

