US elections: Harris may win ‘overwhelmingly,’ Democratic Representative Schiff says

1 min read

Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff told NBC News he felt Vice President Kamala Harris could win “overwhelmingly” if she ran against former President Donald Trump, but that President Joe Biden needed to make a decision about his own candidacy.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“I think she [Harris] very well could win overwhelmingly, but before we get into a decision about who else it should be, the president needs to make a decision about whether it’s him,” Schiff told NBC News on Sunday.



“Either he [Biden] has to win overwhelmingly, or he has to pass the torch to someone who can.”



Read more:

Biden back on campaign train as pressure mounts

US president Biden says only ‘Lord Almighty’ can oust him from presidential race



Putin on US presidential debate: I have other things to do