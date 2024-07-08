Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Usa and iran flags, nuclear sign stock illustration
US and Iran flags with a nuclear sign. (Stock photo)

White House: US not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran election

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The White House said on Monday it did not expect any change in Iran’s behavior after the election of a relative moderate, Masoud Pezeshkian, for president.

White House spokesperson John Kirby also said the United States was not ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran under the new president.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

Iran’s new president could ease, but won’t end, nuclear tensions: Analysts

Iran’s Pezeshkian assures Hezbollah chief Nasrallah of continued support

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size