White House: US not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran election

The White House said on Monday it did not expect any change in Iran’s behavior after the election of a relative moderate, Masoud Pezeshkian, for president.

White House spokesperson John Kirby also said the United States was not ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran under the new president.

