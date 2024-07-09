US tells Lebanon it opposes payments to families of killed Hezbollah fighters

3 min read

The US government has told Lebanon’s government that it opposes any payments to the families of Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strikes, a State Department official said on Monday.

Washington’s stance comes after reports indicated that Beirut had approved a fund that would see the families of those killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon receive $20,000. And $40,000 would be given to families that saw their homes destroyed by Israeli attacks, according to reports.

“We have been clear to the Government of Lebanon that the United States opposes any payments that benefit the perpetrators of terrorism, directly or indirectly, including those of Hezbollah killed in [Israeli] strikes,” a State Department official told Al Arabiya English.

The official added that Foggy Bottom was aware of the potential provision of government support to families of those killed since Oct.8. “We are not aware of any funds allocated to this program or disbursements made,” the official said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has been engaged in cross-border attacks with Israel since it entered the fray, claiming to have done so to support Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas carried out one of the deadliest attacks on Israel last October, which saw at least 1,000 Israelis killed. In response, Israeli forces have reduced Gaza to rubble and killed tens of thousands of civilians.

Hezbollah continues to launch attacks mainly on Israeli military targets, but in recent months, the group has shown unprecedented capabilities. These include new rockets and missiles as well as surface-to-air missiles.

In response to a deadly Israeli strike over the weekend, Hezbollah said on Sunday that it targeted an Israeli reconnaissance center in Mount Hermon. The group also said it hit targets near Nazareth and Tiberias.

A second State Department official told Al Arabiya English that a US citizen was injured in Israel but did not provide any other details when asked if they could confirm the injury was the result of a Hezbollah strike. “US Embassy Jerusalem is providing assistance to the US citizen and the individual’s family,” the second official said.

Israel has wiped out multiple senior Hezbollah commanders and at least 300 fighters. Lebanese civilians have also been collateral damage since the beginning of the fighting.

The US has been trying to broker a deal for Hezbollah to pull back some of its forces and weapons away from the border in return for a halt to Israeli violation of Lebanese airspace, among other conditions.

Last week, a senior aide to US President Joe Biden held “constructive talks” with senior French officials from the Elysee and Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces about the situation along the Lebanon-Israel border.

So far, these efforts have not brought about any signs of de-escalation. Hezbollah says it will stop once a ceasefire in Gaza is reached.

The fighting has displaced an estimated 100,000 residents in northern Israel and around the same number of Lebanese from their side of the border.

