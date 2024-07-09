Theme
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fields questions from reporters during the press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 8, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
White House confirms Biden’s commitment to serve full second term if reelected

AFP
US President Joe Biden is committed to serving a full second term if reelected in November, the White House said Tuesday, as the 81-year-old fights for political survival as concerns mount over his age and fitness.

“Yes,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked during a daily briefing if the Democrat pledged to serve another four years should he beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

The spokeswoman said she believed Democrats were now “absolutely” united behind Biden, as the party’s lawmakers held critical talks on whether he should step aside as candidate in November.

“We do want to turn the page... We want to get to the other side of this,” Jean-Pierre said when asked if Biden now believed the crisis was behind him.

“He wants to move forward, unite the party,” she said. “The president’s going to move forward.”

