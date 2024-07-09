White House’s Sullivan announces new NATO measures to bolster support for Ukraine

1 min read

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan outlined a series of measures to strengthen US and NATO support for Ukraine on Tuesday, as leaders of the military alliance gathered in Washington for a summit.

NATO will announce in the coming days a new military command in Germany led by a three-star general for training and equipping Ukrainian troops, and appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to deepen Ukraine’s relationship with the alliance, Sullivan told a conference on the defense industry sponsored by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Sullivan said NATO is committed to standing with Ukraine in the long term as it battles Russian invaders.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot divide us. He cannot outlast us. He cannot weaken us. And Ukraine, not Russia, will prevail,” Sullivan said.

