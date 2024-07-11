Schumer echoes support for Biden after Axios report that he’s open to an alternative

1 min read

Democratic US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has privately signaled to donors that he is open to a Democratic presidential candidate other than President Joe Biden, Axios reported on Wednesday.



However, Schumer reiterated support for Biden in a statement late on Wednesday after the Axios report came out.



“As I have made clear repeatedly publicly and privately, I support President Biden and remain committed to ensuring Donald Trump is defeated in November,” Schumer said in a statement shared by his office.



Biden has faced doubts about his reelection chances after a weak and faltering performance in a debate against Republican former President Donald Trump late last month.



Since then, some Democratic members of Congress and high- profile donors have publicly asked him to step aside as the party’s candidate for the Nov. 5 election.



Many from Biden’s own party have expressed worries that Biden has not done enough in the ensuing days to convince voters that the debate was an aberration, rather than a true reflection of his abilities.



Biden has said he will stay in the race.



