FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
US President Joe Biden. (File photo: AP)

Donors to hold about $90 million in pledges if Biden remains on ticket

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Some major Democratic donors told the largest pro-Biden super PAC, Future Forward, that roughly $90 million in pledged donations will remain on hold if US President Joe Biden maintains his candidacy, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

