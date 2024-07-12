Donors to hold about $90 million in pledges if Biden remains on ticket

1 min read

Some major Democratic donors told the largest pro-Biden super PAC, Future Forward, that roughly $90 million in pledged donations will remain on hold if US President Joe Biden maintains his candidacy, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden mistakenly introduces Zelenskyy as Putin at NATO summit

Biden mixes up Harris, Trump names as calls to end his campaign grow

Macron praises Biden’s NATO summit leadership despite Zelenskyy gaffe, age concerns