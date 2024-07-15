2 min read

Reactions continue to come in from the US and around the world to the news that former President Donald Trump had survived an assassination attempt by a gunman at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A bullet fired from a rooftop outside the rally grazed Trump’s ear, and he was forced to duck before Secret Service protection officers surrounded him.



Several members of the audience at the rally were also shot and one man died after being hit.



Armed officers immediately returned fire and killed the sniper – 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from a nearby town in Pennsylvania.



As Trump was whisked off stage there was a striking image of him with blood on his face, managing to make a fist-pump signal to the crowd.



President Joe Biden led the response condemning the attack and expressing concern for Trump – both through a private phone call and public statement.



Republican lawmakers are demanding answers from the head of the Secret Service and FBI to questions of security lapses that allowed the attack to take place.



To answer these questions, Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan been gathering insights from security experts, prominent Republicans and political analysts.



Show guests:



Erin Autenreith – Eyewitness / rally volunteer



Greg Swenson – Chairman of Republicans Overseas



Scott Lucas – Analyst / Professor of US and International Politics at the UCD Clinton Institute



Michael Tabman – Former FBI Special Agent