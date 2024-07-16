Theme
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses the Libertarian Party's national convention in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2024.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses the Libertarian Party's national convention in Washington, US, May 24, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

After meeting Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he is not dropping out of race

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Monday he is not dropping out of the race, after Politico reported that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump discussed seeking his endorsement at a meeting.

“Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump,” Kennedy said in a post on X. “Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race,” he said.

