After meeting Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he is not dropping out of race

1 min read

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Monday he is not dropping out of the race, after Politico reported that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump discussed seeking his endorsement at a meeting.

“Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump,” Kennedy said in a post on X. “Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race,” he said.

Developing