Florida man arrested for making threats against Joe Biden

A Florida man has been arrested for making threats against US President Joe Biden, just days after an assassination attempt on his Republican rival Donald Trump.
Jason Patrick Alday, 39, was arrested on Monday, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida said.
Alday, of Quincy, Florida, allegedly “engaged in sending threatening communications, making threats against President Joe Biden and other federal officials,” the office said in an announcement Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Alday made threatening statements about Biden while being checked into a mental health facility in Tallahassee, Florida, last month.
He allegedly made further threats in posts on X.
Alday has been ordered detained pending trial.
Trump, 78, was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.
A rally attendee was killed. The 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.
