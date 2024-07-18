In pictures: Trump supporters wear ear bandages at RNC in act of solidarity

Former US President Donald Trump wasn’t the only one who showed up with a bandaged ear at the Republican National Convention. Supporters expressing solidarity with the presidential candidate were spotted sporting their own bandages.
A bandage is seen on the ear of US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he was wounded in an assassination attempt during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. (AFP)
Republican supporters at the RNC rally in Milwaukee this week wore bandages over their ears in tribute to Trump, who was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in an assassination attempt.
A delegate wears a bandage on his ear, like the one worn by US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump following his assassination attempt, during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (AFP)
Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate.
People wear bandages on their ears on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)
People wear bandages on their ears as they watch on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)
Duane Schwingel, also known as Uncle Jam wears a bandage on his ear that reads Fight, fight, Fight as he plays the harmonica near the Fiserv Forum on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A person wearing a 'bandage' on his ear watches on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)
An attendee points to her bandaged ear on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)
