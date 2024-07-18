In pictures: Trump supporters wear ear bandages at RNC in act of solidarity

1 min read

Former US President Donald Trump wasn’t the only one who showed up with a bandaged ear at the Republican National Convention. Supporters expressing solidarity with the presidential candidate were spotted sporting their own bandages.





Republican supporters at the RNC rally in Milwaukee this week wore bandages over their ears in tribute to Trump, who was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in an assassination attempt.





For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.







Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate.





















Read more:



Trump appears with bandaged ear at Republican convention



Former Trump rivals Haley, DeSantis endorse him at Republican convention



Biden campaign upend by Trump assassination attempt

Advertisement