Kremlin says following developments after Biden leaves US race

1 min read

The Kremlin said Sunday it was monitoring developments after US President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 US election race, adding that a “lot can change” in the meantime.

“The election is still four months away. And it’s a long time, during which a lot can change. We need to pay attention, follow what will happen and go about our business,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Life.ru news outlet.

