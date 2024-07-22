3 min read

By dropping out of the US presidential race, President Joe Biden “sacrificed” his personal ambitions for the good of America, Spencer Critchley, former communications advisor to then president Barack Obama, said.

Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the presidential race following intense pressure to step aside after a dismal debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump in June.

Democrats rapidly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday as she raced to secure the party’s nomination to take on Trump in November.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English’s Tom Burges Watson, Critchley described Biden’s decision as an “act of public service.”

“[Biden] sacrificed his own ambitions for the good of the country,” Critchley said.

Biden spent more than three weeks resisting calls to step down but then dropped his bombshell as he recovered from COVID-19 at his Delaware beach house.

The veteran Democrat said it had been the “greatest honor of my life” to be president and promised to address the nation later this week, offering his “full support and endorsement” for Harris.

Critchley believes Biden’s decision to drop out was the president’s own choice.

“I think the choice was always his; both technically, because of the way our primary candidate selection process works, and because everybody had a consensus view in the Democratic Party that he had more than earned it, given his lifetime of service and his really historically successful record as a US president,” he said.

“It was a decision, I think, that came very, very hard after a great deal of internal struggle, because, like many successful people, part of the key to President Biden’s success is that he simply would not quit when the going got tough,” Critchley added.

He noted that Democrats are rallying behind Harris, and he believes this will make a “big difference.”

“Because the party appears to be coalescing quickly behind Vice President Kamala Harris, I think that’s going to make a very big difference. If it had been thrown into an open contest with multiple candidates vying for the nomination and quite likely attacking each other in the process, at least politically, that could have been, I think, very damaging,” Critchley said.

He added that it would be surprising if Harris did not become the official nominee of the Democratic party.

America’s first female, Black and South Asian vice president has a unique opportunity to unify the party, after Biden’s historic decision to step aside from the nomination plunged the race into uncharted waters.

The stunning development has brought a jolt of energy to a demoralized party, transformed an election that threatened to turn into a long slog between two unpopular, elderly men, and could give America its first female president.

