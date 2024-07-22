3 min read

Moe Vela, a former senior advisor to Joe Biden, said that Vice President Kamala Harris is the “right person” to replace Biden as the Democratic party’s presidential candidate and that she will defeat Donald Trump in the November election.

Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the US presidential race following intense pressure to step aside after a dismal debate performance against Trump in June.

“I think she’s the right person to be the nominee. And I think she’s going to beat Donald Trump. And I am not just saying that from a political perspective. I believe that this is going to revitalize and revive the Democratic Party. I think what you’re seeing already is a unification of the party,” said Vela, who served as a senior advisor to Biden when he was vice president, in an interview with Al Arabiya English’s Tom Burges Watson.

Click here to watch the full interview.

“This should scare Donald Trump. He should be shaking in his little loafers. because what you’re seeing is the Democratic Party coming together very quickly around Kamala Harris,” he added.

Democrats rapidly coalesced around Harris on Monday as she raced to secure the party’s nomination to take on Trump in November.

Vela believes American women will turn out in “unprecedented numbers” to vote for Harris.

“When women in this country vote in unprecedented numbers, we win. And that’s my prediction right there,” he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

America’s first female, Black and South Asian vice president has a unique opportunity to unify the party, after Biden’s historic decision to step aside from the nomination plunged the race into uncharted waters.

The stunning development has brought a jolt of energy to a demoralized party, transformed an election that threatened to turn into a long slog between two unpopular, elderly men, and could give America its first female president.

Biden spent more than three weeks resisting calls to step down but then dropped his bombshell as he recovered from COVID-19 at his Delaware beach house.

The veteran Democrat said it had been the “greatest honor of my life” to be president and promised to address the nation later this week, offering his “full support and endorsement” for Harris.

Vela said that by dropping out, Biden “put our country, his people, and his party first.”

Read more:

Kamala Harris races to wrap up nomination after Joe Biden drops out

US elections: All state Democratic party chairs endorse Harris after Biden steps down

Biden’s shocking exit: Inside the sudden decision to withdraw from presidential race