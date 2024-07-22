Nancy Pelosi endorses Harris for US president

2 min read

US Vice President Kamala Harris won the support of one of America’s longest-serving and best-known Democrats on Monday - US Representative Nancy Pelosi - in her bid to succeed President Joe Biden, who on Sunday ended his re-election bid.

“My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for president is official, personal and political,” Pelosi, 84, said in a statement. “Politically make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute - and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.”

Pelosi, who remains influential since stepping down as House speaker in 2022, played a leading role in persuading Biden, 81, to end his campaign amid concerns over his acuity and ability to beat Republican Donald Trump or to serve another four years.

“With love and gratitude, I salute President Biden for always believing in the possibilities of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment,” Pelosi added. “We must unify and charge forward to resoundingly defeat Donald Trump and enthusiastically elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States.”

Virtually all of the prominent Democrats who had been seen as potential challengers to Harris have lined up behind her, including Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gavin Newsom of California and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

