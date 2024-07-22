US VP Harris secures support from all 50 Democratic party state chairs

1 min read

All 50 Democratic party state chairs have thrown their weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s new presidential nominee, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The chairs held a conference call on Sunday after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside as the party’s candidate.

There was “full support” in backing Harris to be at the top of the ticket, one source said.

