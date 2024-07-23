Theme
People gather outside the White House after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he is stopping his bid for reelection, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Biden to return to White House after COVID-19 diagnosis, re-election bid withdrawal

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

US President Joe Biden will return to the White House on Tuesday after spending nearly a week at his personal residence recovering from Covid and the first time since dropping his re-election bid, according to his official schedule.

Biden is expected to leave his beach home in Delaware on Tuesday afternoon and arrive at the White House at 2:30 pm (1630 GMT), according to the schedule.

