Biden to return to White House after COVID-19 diagnosis, re-election bid withdrawal

US President Joe Biden will return to the White House on Tuesday after spending nearly a week at his personal residence recovering from Covid and the first time since dropping his re-election bid, according to his official schedule.

Biden is expected to leave his beach home in Delaware on Tuesday afternoon and arrive at the White House at 2:30 pm (1630 GMT), according to the schedule.

