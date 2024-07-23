Biden urges democrats to ‘embrace’ Kamala Harris

1 min read

US President Joe Biden urged his supporters on Monday to embrace Vice President Kamala Harris, saying his decision to drop out of the White House race was the “right thing” to have done.

“I want to say to the team, embrace her. She’s the best,” Biden, phoning in from his beach home, told staff at his campaign headquarters, which has transitioned to supporting Harris.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I know yesterday’s news is surprising and it’s hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do,” he said of his decision to drop out.

Read more:

Biden sacrificed presidential ambitions for America’s good, says ex-Obama advisor

Kamala Harris races to wrap up nomination after Joe Biden drops out

US elections: All state Democratic party chairs endorse Harris after Biden steps down