U.S. President Joe Biden claps hands next to U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris while hosting a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 10, 2024. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden claps hands next to US Vice-President Kamala Harris while hosting a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, June 10, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Biden urges democrats to ‘embrace’ Kamala Harris

AFP
US President Joe Biden urged his supporters on Monday to embrace Vice President Kamala Harris, saying his decision to drop out of the White House race was the “right thing” to have done.

“I want to say to the team, embrace her. She’s the best,” Biden, phoning in from his beach home, told staff at his campaign headquarters, which has transitioned to supporting Harris.

“I know yesterday’s news is surprising and it’s hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do,” he said of his decision to drop out.

