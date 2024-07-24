Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Musk denies ever promising $45 million donation to Trump

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Tuesday that he never said he was donating millions of dollars to GOP Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Last Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the tech billionaire planned to commit roughly $45 million each month to a new fund backing Trump for US president.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the journal, Musk’s donations was expected to go to a political group dubbed America PAC, which will focus on promoting voter registration, early voting and mail-in ballots among residents in swing states ahead of the November general election.

With agencies

Read more: Elon Musk pledges $45 million a month to electing Trump

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Feierstein: Hezbollah’s arsenal means war with Israel would be ‘lethal’ Feierstein: Hezbollah’s arsenal means war with Israel would be ‘lethal’
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size