Musk denies ever promising $45 million donation to Trump

1 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Tuesday that he never said he was donating millions of dollars to GOP Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Last Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the tech billionaire planned to commit roughly $45 million each month to a new fund backing Trump for US president.

According to the journal, Musk’s donations was expected to go to a political group dubbed America PAC, which will focus on promoting voter registration, early voting and mail-in ballots among residents in swing states ahead of the November general election.

With agencies

