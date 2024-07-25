Trump labels Harris a ‘radical left lunatic’ in first rally since her nomination

3 min read

Donald Trump launched a volley of attacks against US Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, calling her a “radical left lunatic” in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November’s election.

In a speech where he also claimed that Harris was in favor of the “execution” of babies due to her position on abortions, the former president and Republican nominee said: “She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country.”

“We’re not going to let that happen,” he told a crowd in North Carolina.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Trump’s address comes as Harris, 59, hits the campaign trail armed with President Joe Biden’s endorsement -- after his historic decision over the weekend not to seek re-election.

The 78-year-old Republican has repeatedly attacked Biden over his age, but has been forced to pivot as he has now become the oldest nominee in history.

‘Execution of a baby’

Trump turned his aim at Harris on Wednesday, saying she was “the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe.”

From giving her a new nickname -- “Lyin’ Kamala” -- to alleging that her record on the border has allowed communities to be “ravaged” by migrant crime, he charged that “she’s unfit to lead.”

He also raised the politically explosive issue of abortion, after Harris pledged to put abortion rights at the center of her campaign and to fight for the right to control one’s own body.

“She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy. That’s fine with her, right up until birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby,” Trump claimed.

Saying Democratic Party bosses were behind Biden’s decision to step down, he accused Harris of covering up Biden’s “mental unfitness” as well.

Earlier Wednesday, the White House denied it had covered up any possible decline in Biden’s health prior to his decision to drop out of the presidential election race.

Harris’s candidacy has stirred enthusiasm among Democrats after weeks of turmoil over Biden, who came under pressure after a disastrous debate performance against Trump last month.

On Tuesday, Harris whipped up a rapturous crowd at her first rally since effectively clinching the Democratic presidential nomination, while launching new attacks on Trump for trying to “take the country backward.”

While Biden used to target Trump as a threat to democracy, Harris adopted a more personal and targeted approach, focusing on his record as a felon.

She pointed to her work as a California prosecutor dealing with what she said were “predators” and “fraudsters” before adding: “So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Read more:

Trump is best for Israel, far-right Israeli minister says while criticizing Biden

German chancellor says ‘competent, experienced’ Harris could win US election

Kamala Harris 2024 campaign: Memes, pop culture and youth appeal explained