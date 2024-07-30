Theme
US Vice President Kamala Harris attends an infrastructure event addressing high speed internet in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, June 3, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
US Vice President Kamala Harris attends an infrastructure event addressing high speed internet in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, June 3, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Kamala Harris vice president search narrows with Cooper, Whitmer out

Reuters
Published: Updated:
2 min read

The pool of candidates to become the running mate of Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic US presidential nominee, narrowed on Monday, with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer both out of the running.

The high-stakes decision has taken center-stage since Vice President Harris became the Democratic frontrunner for the November election just over a week ago after President Joe Biden ended his White House bid.

Vice presidential nominees can be used to balance a presidential candidate’s ticket to appeal to a wider swath of voters.

Cooper withdrew from Harris’ vice presidential candidate pool, a source familiar with his plans told Reuters on Monday. His reasons for doing so were not immediately clear.

The New York Times earlier reported Cooper’s withdrawal.

Also on Monday, Whitmer said on “CBS Mornings” that she was “not a part of the vetting” process for Harris’ running mate.

“I have communicated with everyone, including the people of Michigan, that I’m going to stay as governor until the end of my term at the end of 2026,” Whitmer said.

In addition to Cooper and Whitmer, others who have been considered potential picks include Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

