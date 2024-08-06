Most Americans opposed to sending US troops to defend Israel, new poll finds

2 min read

A majority of Americans are opposed to sending US troops to defend Israel if it is attacked, according to a new nationwide poll released on Tuesday.

The Chicago Council on Global Affairs conducted the poll between June 21 and July 1, 2024.

Out of those surveyed, 56 percent opposed using American forces to defend Israel compared to 42 percent who favored it.

According to the survey, the subsequent Israeli bombardment of Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack has reduced the willingness among Americans to defend Israel.

“In addition, the narrow majority that previously supported using US troops to defend Israel if attacked by a neighboring country has now dissipated to 41 percent,” the survey found.

On the flipside, about 54 percent of those surveyed are in favor of putting US boots on the ground for a peacekeeping mission if Palestine and Israel reached a peace deal.

American forces in the Middle East have prepared themselves, specifically in Iraq and Syria, to fend off attacks from Iran-backed militias in both countries as a result of recent Israeli strikes in Iran and Lebanon.

Both Iran and the Lebanese militant group vowed to retaliate against Israel and “those who are behind” it for the assassination of two top officials in Hezbollah and Hamas.

