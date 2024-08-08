US criticizes Israel for revoking diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys

1 min read

The United States on Thursday criticized its ally Israel for revoking the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority, saying Oslo has played an important role in the Middle East.

“Norway has a long history of playing a productive role when it comes to engaging with the government of Israel engaging with the Palestinian Authority,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

“We don’t think steps to prevent them from playing that role are particularly helpful,” he said.

Miller pointed to Norway’s secret diplomacy in brokering the landmark 1993 Oslo Accords, signed on the White House lawn, and more recently in collecting tax revenue intended for the Palestinian Authority.

Israel announced it was taking punitive measures after Norway, along with Ireland and Spain, recognized a Palestinian state.

The United States says it supports a Palestinian state but that it needs to come through negotiations with Israel.

