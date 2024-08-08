Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller answers questions about a American solider detained in North Korea after he willfully crossed the border from South Korea during a news briefing at the State Department on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Washington. (File photo: AP)
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller answers questions about a American solider detained in North Korea after he willfully crossed the border from South Korea during a news briefing at the State Department on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Washington. (File photo: AP)

US criticizes Israel for revoking diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The United States on Thursday criticized its ally Israel for revoking the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority, saying Oslo has played an important role in the Middle East.

“Norway has a long history of playing a productive role when it comes to engaging with the government of Israel engaging with the Palestinian Authority,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

“We don’t think steps to prevent them from playing that role are particularly helpful,” he said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Miller pointed to Norway’s secret diplomacy in brokering the landmark 1993 Oslo Accords, signed on the White House lawn, and more recently in collecting tax revenue intended for the Palestinian Authority.

Israel announced it was taking punitive measures after Norway, along with Ireland and Spain, recognized a Palestinian state.

The United States says it supports a Palestinian state but that it needs to come through negotiations with Israel.

Read more:

Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats’ revoked status

Canada to pull children of diplomats out of Israel: Reports

US urges Israel to investigate sexual abuse claims against Palestinian detainees

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size