Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint press conference at Israel’s Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 18, 2023. (Reuters)
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint press conference at Israel’s Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 18, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Pentagon chief Austin discusses Middle East situation with Israeli counterpart

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin phoned Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday and discussed the US steps in the Middle East to defend Israel and a Gaza ceasefire, Austin said on social media platform X.

“The US F-22 Raptors that arrived in the region today represent one of many efforts to deter aggression, defend Israel and protect US forces in the region,” Austin posted.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

He added: “I also stressed the importance of concluding a ceasefire deal in Gaza that releases the hostages.”

Read more:

Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’

Netanyahu faces criticism over Gaza ceasefire talks as tensions with Iran rise

Iran-Israel conflict: What are the possible scenarios and outcomes?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size