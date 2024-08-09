Pentagon chief Austin discusses Middle East situation with Israeli counterpart

1 min read

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin phoned Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday and discussed the US steps in the Middle East to defend Israel and a Gaza ceasefire, Austin said on social media platform X.

“The US F-22 Raptors that arrived in the region today represent one of many efforts to deter aggression, defend Israel and protect US forces in the region,” Austin posted.

He added: “I also stressed the importance of concluding a ceasefire deal in Gaza that releases the hostages.”

