Several Americans wounded in latest attack on US forces in Syria: Defense official

1 min read

Several US and Coalition personnel were treated for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, after an attack drone struck the Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria, a US defense official told Al Arabiya English.

“No US servicemembers were seriously hurt yesterday when an attack drone struck the Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria,” the official said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

One set of facilities suffered damage as a result of the attack. Military officials are still assessing the damage, “though they credited swift and effective preemptive measures as limiting the drone’s effect.”

Some of those wounded are being examined for traumatic brain injuries, and several servicemembers were transported to a separate location for further evaluation “out of an abundance of caution.”

But none of the injuries are life-threatening, according to the official. While multiple attacks have targeted US troops in Iraq and Syria after Iran-backed militias resumed targeting American forces in both countries, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

Read more:

What is behind the Pentagon’s warning of an ISIS resurgence?

US military prepares for all scenarios as Middle East on edge of abyss