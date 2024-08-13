Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
US envoy Amos Hochstein speaks during a press conference after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon March 4, 2024. (Reuters)
US envoy Amos Hochstein. (File photo: Reuters)

Top Biden aide Amos Hochstein to travel to Beirut amid Mideast tensions

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

US envoy Amos Hochstein will travel to Lebanon’s capital of Beirut, a source familiar with his trip told Al Arabiya English on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The trip comes as part of US efforts to help reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Hochstein will head to Lebanon as Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Israel and White House Middle East czar Brett McGurk goes to Cairo.

Read more:

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

US asks Turkey, other allies to persuade Iran to de-escalate tensions: Ambassador

Netanyahu, Gallant clash over stalled Gaza hostage deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size