Top Biden aide Amos Hochstein to travel to Beirut amid Mideast tensions

1 min read

US envoy Amos Hochstein will travel to Lebanon’s capital of Beirut, a source familiar with his trip told Al Arabiya English on Tuesday.

The trip comes as part of US efforts to help reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.



Hochstein will head to Lebanon as Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Israel and White House Middle East czar Brett McGurk goes to Cairo.

