US now says ‘significant attacks’ by Iran on Israel could come this week

5 min read

The latest US intelligence assessment anticipates “significant attacks” by Iran and its proxies against Israel as soon as this week, the White House revealed on Monday.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said the US had its own assessments, which aligned with Israeli concerns about the timing of Iran’s promised retaliation for the assassination of a top Hamas official who was in Tehran for the inauguration of the new president.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Separately, Israel is struggling to predict what exactly Lebanese Hezbollah will do in response to the publicly claimed Israeli assassination of the top military commander in the group. Israel has remained tightlipped about the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, but US officials have said Washington was not involved and said they believe Israel was behind the operation.

“We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here. Could be this week,” Kirby said in a call with reporters. “We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks.”

While Kirby admitted that it was difficult for Washington to determine what precisely an attack by Iran or its proxies, including Hezbollah and other groups in Iraq, Yemen and Syria, he said the US was confident in the military assets it has sent to the region.

US officials had braced for a quicker retaliation, potentially involving rockets, missiles, or drones, to unfold as early as the weekend of Aug. 4. But that assessment was later updated last week with the prediction that Iran or Hezbollah might carry out their attacks on Thursday or Friday.

In the midst of trying to convince or pressure the Iranians to rethink their attack or ultimately scrap plans to do so, the US has sent additional military assets and forces to the Middle East.

Part of the moves were to deter Iran, Hezbollah and others after they vowed to avenge the deaths of the two Hezbollah and Hamas figures. The other was to be in a position to help Israel defend itself in the event of these attacks overwhelming Israeli defense capabilities, according to US officials.

“We obviously don’t want to see Israel have to defend itself against another onslaught like they did in April. But, if that’s what comes at them, we will continue to help them defend themselves,” Kirby said on Monday.

He was referring to April’s Iranian retaliation against Israel for a deadly strike against diplomatic facilities in Syria. In contrast to April, when Tehran provided hours of notice to the international community about the launching of hundreds of missiles and drones, Iran has done little to telegraph the timing or type of its anticipated retaliation this time around. It is also unclear if the so-called ‘axis of resistance’ will carry out a coordinated operation or conduct separate responses.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Middle East to complement the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

In an unusual public announcement, Austin ordered the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the region.

When asked why this was announced publicly, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said, “We’re trying to send a message.”

In a last-ditch effort to dissuade Iran from attacking Israel, the leaders of the US, UK, France, Germany and Italy held a call on Monday. “We expressed our full support for ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza,” read a joint statement.

Voicing support to defend Israel against Iranian attacks, the five leaders said: “We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to the region this week, potentially stopping in Israel, Egypt, and Cairo.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it would help Israel fend off attacks despite frustration with the way Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has conducted the war on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of civilians. Additionally, the Israeli government has yet to provide the US with a so-called day-after plan, raising questions about the ultimate objective of Netanyahu. Some have criticized the Israeli prime minister for prolonging the war for personal and political ambitions as opposed to others who have called for a ceasefire deal that would see the more than 100 hostages held by Hamas released.

Read more:

Several Americans wounded in latest attack on US forces in Syria: Defense official

US military prepares for all scenarios as Middle East on edge of abyss