Blinken urges Netanyahu to prevent ‘provocative actions’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent further “provocative actions” after a far-right minister led prayers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

In a strongly worded statement after his spokesman already offered criticism, Blinken said that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir showed “blatant disregard” for the status quo at the site sacred to Jews and Muslims alike.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office has made clear that the actions of Minister Ben Gvir are inconsistent with Israeli policy. We will look to the government of Israel to prevent similar incidents in the future,” Blinken said.

“These provocative actions only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability,” he said.

His remarks come days after the White House used strong language to call out another far-right member of Netanyahu’s cabinet, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who criticized President Joe Biden’s push for a Gaza ceasefire.

